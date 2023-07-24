AMBER Alert issued for missing East Texas teen believed to be in grave danger

Erika Anderson, 15, was reportedly abducted by Jonathan Ramirez, 22.

RED RIVER COUNTY, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing East Texas teenager who is believed to be in grave danger.

According to the Red River County Sheriff's Office, officials area searching for Erika Anderson, 15. She may also identify as Erika McCarver.

Anderson stands 5'4 and weighs about 115 lbs. She has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie.

She is believed to have been abducted by 22-year-old Jonathan Ramirez. He stands 5'8 and weighs about 150 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he is wearing.

ACTIVE LOCAL AMBER ALERT for Erika Anderson from Clarksville, TX, on 07/24/2023 Texas plate RWW6625. pic.twitter.com/7Ej8IXHsE8 — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) July 24, 2023

Officials say Ramirez is driving a 2009 green and beige Toyota Camry with the TX license plate: RWW6625.

Accoridng to the RRCSO, the two were last seen in the 11000 block of 82 W. in Brookston, around 3:30 a.m., on Sunday.