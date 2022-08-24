FOUND: Toddler at center of AMBER Alert out of Austin found safe

The toddler's biological mother, a person of interest in the case, was taken into custody on unrelated charges, police said.

AUSTIN, Texas — The toddler that was at the center of Wednesday's AMBER Alert out of Austin has been found safe, police said.

The toddler's biological mother, a person of interest in the case, was taken into custody on unrelated charges, police said.

She was identified as 22-year-old Jessica Skelton.

Austin police said the toddler was found with the help of the U.S. Marshals Office and Austin Police Department's Missing Persons Unit.

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.