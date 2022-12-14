Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley sees uptick in missing person cases during November

Chuck Fleeger, the Executive Director of the organization, said that the organization issued its seventh Regional Amber Alert this year.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Over the month of November, the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley shared several cases of people that were reported missing.

Chuck Fleeger, the Executive Director of the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley, said that it’s not conclusive as to whether or not there is was an increase in cases as opposed to every other month. Fleeger stated that their group was highly involved in several cases during November.

Before the holidays, an amber alert was issued for Lauren Gutierrez, who went missing out of College Station on October 27. The alert was later upgraded to a regional amber alert as the agency learned more information about her case and required further assistance.

Fleeger shared that that there are multiple reasons as to why a person may go missing, but often it involves another party’s involvement in a case.

“We do tend to find out that they tend to be running from something or in a lot of cases to something,” said Fleeger.