BRYAN, Texas — Today, the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley met to address key concerns regarding missing person cases over the past year.

Chuck Fleeger, the Executive Director of the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley, has served the Brazos Valley and teamed up with law enforcement agencies to track down missing people.

“We’re very blessed that we live in safe communities, but we’re not immune from those things that happen in larger cities," said Fleeger.

Along with the AMBER and SILVER alerts, Fleeger said that the Camo Alert was enacted in Texas in 2019 to look for veterans either on active duty or who have left or been diagnosed with PTSD or a traumatic brain injury.

“Sometimes unfortunately they don’t always come back whole as when they left, physically or mentally," said Fleeger.

Fleeger said the Camo Alert is set up as an opt-in system, where veterans have to register to fall under that type of alert, but he said because of this, the intention of the alert hasn’t always lined up with the desired result.

“The veteran has to, in advance, sign up and agree to be the subject of a camo alert if they go missing. Unfortunately, as of this Spring, there’s only been one person in the entire state to sign up," said Fleeger.

Fleeger said that options like the Clear Alert could be options for those who go missing without having to mention key points about the individual.

“Based on other circumstances, there are other alerting options to let the public know about these individuals, perhaps without revealing as much information," said Fleeger.

Fleeger said in the end, he just wants to keep the public informed.

“We just think it’s important, even if it’s not going to qualify under any of the named alert programs, we think it’s important to notify the public about any missing person," said Fleeger.

Fleeger said if you can see if you fall under the camo alert criteria to opt-in by going to the Texas DPS's website.