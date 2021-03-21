AMBER Alert discontinued after missing Waco teen found safe

The Waco Police Department said the 16-year-old was found safe shortly after 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

WACO, Texas — Police have confirmed that a missing 16-year-old who had been the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found safe.

This comes several hours after the alert issued. The teen went missing early Sunday morning in Waco.

Police did not say where she was found or if she was with someone, but said they couldn't be happier with the outcome of this case.

"Thank you to all of the hard work by the multiple officers and detectives that spend hours on this," the police department tweeted.

Editor's note: We've removed the teen's name and photo since she is no longer missing.