Former Executive Director of Aggieland Humane Society finds a new role with the American Red Cross

Young is a familiar face around the Bryan/College Station community as she recently left the Aggieland Humane Society.

BRYAN, Texas — The Heart of Texas Chapter of the American Red Cross announces that Jennifer Young will be its new Executive Director beginning Dec. 19.

Young announced last week that she would be stepping down from her Executive Director position at Aggieland Humane Society.

Prior to working for the Aggieland Humane Society, Young was the Director of Operations at Twin City Mission for eight years.

Young wants to continue her career in serving her community and looks forward to her new position as the leader of the American Red Cross Heart of Texas Chapter.

Heart of Texas hopes to have a meet and greet event in January, so that members of the community who may be unfamiliar with her will have a chance to get acquainted.

For more information about Young's time at Aggieland Humane Society, visit here.