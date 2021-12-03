Joint Texas A&M and UT Austin campaign raise $235k for students affected by February freeze

Student body presidents from both universities partnered to create the 12 day initiative to assist those in need

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M and the University of Texas at Austin raised $235,021as part of a joint campaign, "Maroon and Orange: Texas Tough" benefitting students affected by the winter storms last month

Student body presidents from both universities, Eric Mendoza of A&M and Anagha Kikkeri of UT Austin, launched the 12-day initiative to showcase partnership and to assist students who need help with purchasing supplies, fixing water damage or paying bills.

"The strength of our Aggie family shines best when called to action, this time was no different," Mendoza said. "Our ability to partner with UT only helped to further highlight the need and I am so pleased with the overall impact this has created for Texas student — Aggies and Longhorns alike."