NewQuest Properties bring a 1,000 acre community to Plantersville

NewQuest Properties kicking off plans for a 1,080-acre residential community with commercial reserves in the Aggie Expressway/TX 249 corridor.

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas — NewQuest Properties out of Houston, Texas have arranged the first major land transaction this year in Grimes County. This transaction is kicking off plans for a 1,080-acre residential community. It's the latest example of the continued expansion of the greater Houston area into the Brazos Valley.

"Now that SH-249 is opened up, that has just opened up the whole corridor. From Magnolia, all the way to Plantersville, 105, Navasota, and now up into college station," NewQuest Properties Vice President Rob Whitaker said. "It has opened up a broad area of new development properties, that have been hard to get to in the past."

The acreage is located at the intersection of FM 17-74 and Texas 105 in Plantersville, about two miles north of the Aggie Expressway. This is set to become just the beginning of a wave of new homes, communities, and businesses to come to the Brazos Valley within the next couple of years because of the new access between Houston and College Station.

"There are multiple developers that are looking up in this area now," Whitaker said. "This seems to be a nice area for a lot of developers that are previewing the Houston market and like this northern sector."

While NewQuest properties are located in Houston, Vice Presidents Rob Whitaker and Joe Burke live in Anderson and Montgomery respectively so they are very familiar with the area and are looking forward to helping it grow.

"We care about the people out there, we live out there and we know that their asset generally has been held for multiple generations and we need to be good stewards of that," Burke said.

Whitaker and Burke say there have been some negative comments about the project but their positive that this is the right thing for the people of Plantersville and Grimes County.

"I think overall once the people and the population sees the quality of work that we will bring to the area, it will enhance the whole area, and I think they will get it very positive vibe," Whitaker said.