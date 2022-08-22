Police: 18-year-old charged with murder after Bryan ride-share driver's death

Anderson Ariel Martinez-Herrera, 18, is accused of killing Althia Jenkins-Perry, 62, per police records.

BRYAN, Texas — An 18-year-old man is facing murder charges after he was transported from a south Texas jail to the Brazos County Jail as a result of the death of a ride-sharing driver in Bryan, according to the Bryan Police Department.

Anderson Ariel Martinez-Herrera was booked into the jail on Aug. 22 and his bond was set at $500,000 with an immigration hold, Brazos County records show.

On Aug. 14, Bryan police responded to a report of a dead person in the backyard of a home in the 200 block of West Pruitt Street.

Authorities said they found a dead body with gunshot wounds at the home. The body found was soon identified by police as Althia Jenkins-Perry, 62. Police said they also discovered that Jenkins-Perry, a ride-share driver in Bryan, was missing her vehicle.

Jenkins-Perry's vehicle was declared stolen by TCIC/NCIC database, police said.

Herrera was contacted by Texas State Troopers in Del Rio, Texas, and was accused by Bryan Police of driving Perry's vehicle.

According to police, Herrera was arrested after Bryan PD detectives obtained probable cause to make an arrest for murder.