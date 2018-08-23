We switch gears to golf to talk about Texas A&M athletic director Scott Woodward's recent big time hire. Sports director Justin Woodard had a chance to sit down with Andrea Gaston Wednesday afternoon and the new women's golf coach is excited for the new challenge of turning the program around.

The Aggies haven't advanced to the NCAA Tournament since 2014 and finished 13th in the SEC a year ago.

Gaston comes to College Station from USC where she led the Trojans to three national championships and four Pac 12 titles over the past 22 years.

Perhaps just as impressive, USC has finished in the top five for the past 13 seasons. Gaston says she's not very patient, but knows long term success won't be built overnight.

© 2018 KAGS