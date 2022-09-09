New Andy's Frozen Custard College Station location seeks community feedback for 'Aggieland Jackhammer' local specialty

The store will open its first College Station location on Weds, Sept. 14.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Ahead of the frozen custard chain's new location in College Station, Andy's Frozen Custard is looking for community feedback on the location's exclusive treat, which will be called the 'Aggieland Jackhammer'.

The flavor combinations College Station residents can vote on for the Aggieland Jackhammer include:

Cookie dough, melted chocolate chip, and hot fudge

Strawberry, cheesecake, and creme caramel

Oreo®, peanut butter cup, and hot fudge

All three options will include vanilla frozen custard.

Those interested in casting their vote can do so on Andy's Frozen Custard College Station's Facebook and Instagram pages.