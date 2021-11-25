Angel Tree: The Salvation Army gathers gifts for those without

The Salvation Army Bryan/College Station is seeking out vital volunteers and gifts for their annual Angel Tree program

BRYAN, Texas — The Salvation Army for Bryan and College Station started setting up their annual Angel Tree program and is asking the community to step up and volunteer.

The Angel Tree program helps provide presents to families in need. Captain Andrea Israel, with The Salvation Army Bryan/College Station, said this year's program has seen a record number of children in need of presents.

“This year, we actually have a record number of families on our Angel Tree. We have over 2,400 children that are in Brazos County that come from a variety of families that are in need,” said Israel.