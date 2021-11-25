Angel Tree: The Salvation Army gathers gifts for those without

BRYAN, Texas — The Salvation Army for Bryan and College Station started setting up their annual Angel Tree program and is asking the community to step up and volunteer.
The Angel Tree program helps provide presents to families in need. Captain Andrea Israel, with The Salvation Army Bryan/College Station, said this year's program has seen a record number of children in need of presents.
“This year, we actually have a record number of families on our Angel Tree. We have over 2,400 children that are in Brazos County that come from a variety of families that are in need,” said Israel.
According to Israel, this program brings hope to many families every year who need assistance when acquiring gifts for their little loved ones. The Salvation Army’s cut-off date for donations or volunteering as part of Angel Tree is December 13. The Salvation Army is also asking those who are interested to take part in their annual kettle bell-ringings.