Annual 50 Men Who Can Cook fundraiser canceled this year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Another Brazos Valley event has been put on the back burner due to the coronavirus pandemic. College Station ISD Education Foundation's 50 Men Who Can Cook is hanging up its apron until 2022.

The CSISD Education Foundation announced the cancelation of this year's event on its website Wednesday. The event, usually held in February, was set for April 2021 because of safety concerns.

The non-profit wrote, "There were many variables carefully considered in making this difficult decision."

The Education Foundation does plan on celebrating 50 Men Who Can Cook in February 2022.

The fundraiser typically raises hundreds of thousands of dollars each year to help benefit schools, students and teachers in College Station ISD. Dozens of local businesses and hundreds of volunteers participate each year to raise money.