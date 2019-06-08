SNOOK, Texas —

Every year, Hospice Brazos Valley and Slovacek’s Sausage in Snook host their summer Hog Splash mud volleyball tournament.

The Hog Splash is a family-friendly event where teams of 8-10 players compete in a knee-deep muddy volleyball pit.

The tournament has adults and children of all ages competing for trophies, metals, and above all else - bragging rights.

Aside from the tournament, food, drinks, snowcones, and a mud pit for the kids will also be on site to enjoy.

Hospice Brazos Valley is a non-profit hospice provider that serves 17 counties in Central Texas. They host this annual event to celebrate with the community as well as raise funds in order to ensure they can continue to provide award-winning hospice care to the Brazos Valley.

The event starts Saturday, August 24th at 9:00 AM at Slovacek’s in Snook, Texas. The event is free and open to everyone in the Brazos Valley.

For more information on Hospice Brazos Valley, and how you can donate and get involved, visit their website.

ALSO POPULAR ON KAGSTV.COM