BRYAN, Texas —

The Brazos County District Attorney’s Office is hosting their 17th Annual Tree of Angels Ceremony.

This annual ceremony honors victims lost to violent crimes, as their families and friends place an angel ornament on a Christmas tree in memory of them.

The Tree of Angels was started in 1991 in Austin, Texas by People Against Violent Crime, and over the past 20 years it’s expanded into most counties in Texas.

Many families attending the Brazos County Tree of Angels ceremony travel from across Texas to be here, and the event wouldn’t be possible without the help from local law enforcement and non-profit organizations.

The ceremony will be held at First United Methodist Church in Downtown Bryan at 7pm, and after the ceremony, the tree will be moved to the third floor of the Brazos County Courthouse where it will stay throughout the month of December.

ALSO POPULAR ON KAGSTV.COM:

Two Bonds, One vision: Bryan ISD considering improvements

Harley Davidson plays Santa this Christmas

Sully statue unveiled at George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum