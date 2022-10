BRYAN, Texas — A previously missing 14-year-old female has been located by Bryan PD, according to an update from the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley .

The organization issued an Endangered Missing Child advisory for the missing 14-year-old at 6:17 p.m. after she was last seen in the 2900 block of Forest Bend in Bryan at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 24.