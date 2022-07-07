Brumfield wants residents to be mindful of these repairmen's workload has doubled to ensure all repair orders are completed.

BRYAN, Texas — It's been a busy season for air-conditioning companies, with Bryan residents constantly needing repairs.

Angie Brumfield, residential manager at Brookside apartments, said they took preventative measures to prepare for this heat wave to keep apartments cool throughout the summer.

Brumfield explained that some of the older units are constantly needing their air conditions replaced, but instead, they have been just switching them out.

According to Brumfield, repairers work on multiple units simultaneously during the summer, doubling their workload.

In the past months, Brumfield said that they've had to change a few units throughout the week.

"There are times though when we don't have enough there constantly outside, so just making sure they stay hydrated and taking the necessary breaks and cooling off," said Brumfield.

In addition, she stated that shipping delays for the oddest items, such as ice makers, stoves and adds stress to this workload.

Brumfield said it acted as a domino effect to the impacts they are facing this summer.

"Because of the high temperatures and the extra use of the ac and so many going out at a time, there can be delays with receiving the new units," she said.

Brumfield shared that the hotter it is outside, the harder it is to achieve the temperature you want in your house. She said a suitable temperature to keep your unit cool and not exhausted is putting it on 73 to 75 degrees.

"You know there's a delay, there are delays, pricing increases, there's more of a demand yes for ac units right now because it's so hot everybody's ac is working so hard," said Brumfield

Brumfield wants residents to be mindful of these repairmen's workload has doubled to ensure all repair orders are completed.

"It's over 100 degrees outside, and you expect a 69-degree temperature in your apartment. But, of course, that's never going to happen. But if you're setting it on something too low to be achievable, then you're ac is running all day."

Brumfield advised changing your A/C filters frequently and checking for gaps in your front door or window to keep the hot air out can protect your A/C units.