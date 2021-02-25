x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Bryan's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Bryan, Texas | KAGSTV.com

Local News

Multiple fire crews respond to apartment fire near downtown Bryan

The fire appears to be out at this time. It is not yet known how extensive the damage is.
Credit: Peri Bishop
Credit: Peri Bishop

BRYAN, Texas — Several fire crews are on scene of an apartment fire near downtown Bryan. The call for help came in before noon Thursday. A two story building on 28 Street East had started on fire.

Witnesses at the scene tell KAGS News that people began running from the area, holding their noses as heavy smoke began to fill the air.

The Bryan Fire Department said people were able to get out of their apartments safely, but a dog, a cat and a lizard died in the fire.

When crews got to the scene, they said they saw flames and smoke coming from the attic of the home.

We have a crew on the scene gathering information.

RELATED: LIVE Updates: Shelter in place around Southgate apartment complex continues

Bryan fire crews battle large apartment fire near downtown

1 / 8
Peri Bishop
Credit: Peri Bishop

Related Articles