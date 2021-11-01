Float applications open for Downtown Bryan's Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade

The event will take place in Downtown Bryan on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m.

BRYAN, Texas — Float applications for Downtown Bryan's Holiday Stroll and Lighted Parade are now open, Destination Bryan announced Monday.

This year's theme for the parade is "Holidays Around the World" with a judging panel deciding what float has the best themed-decorated float.

Application fees are $35 and must be turned in by 5 p.m. Thursday, December 2, 2021 and is non-refundable unless the parade is canceled due to inclement weather. Additionally, a mandatory parade meeting on Monday, December 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lakewalk Innovation Center.