x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Float applications open for Downtown Bryan's Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade

The event will take place in Downtown Bryan on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m.
Credit: Destination Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — Float applications for Downtown Bryan's Holiday Stroll and Lighted Parade are now open, Destination Bryan announced Monday. 

This year's theme for the parade is "Holidays Around the World" with a judging panel deciding what float has the best themed-decorated float. 

Application fees are $35 and must be turned in by 5 p.m. Thursday, December 2, 2021 and is non-refundable unless the parade is canceled due to inclement weather. Additionally, a mandatory parade meeting on Monday, December 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lakewalk Innovation Center. 

To submit your float application, visit the Destination Bryan website here.

Related Articles

In Other News

Authorities investigate shooting at Lake Walk at Traditions in College Station