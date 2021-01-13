Applications open for United Way's Community Impact Grants

The grants go towards Brazos Valley organizations that best positively impact the community and line up with the United Ways goals.

BRYAN, Texas — United Way of the Brazos Valley is looking to support local groups who serve the community. Applications are now open for its Community Impact Grants.

The grants go towards Brazos Valley organizations that best positively impact the community and line up with the United Ways goals. That could be in areas of health, education and financial stability.

The United Way said the purpose of the grants is because they are "committed to investing resources, building collaborations, and advocating on issues in the Brazos Valley to achieve lasting change on significant community issues."

All applications are reviewed by United Way staff and volunteers. The funding decisions are made by community volunteers in a competitive process.

United Way of the Brazos Valley emphasizes these grants are available for all of the Brazos Valley.

“We want to make sure that we outreach to the entire seven-county area that we serve and make sure that rural counties get support as well," said Peggi Goss, the vice president community impact for United Way of the Brazos Valley. "United Way is called United Way for a reason, we want to collaborate and make sure that we’re working together to solve larger problems.”

Applications are open until Feb 10. Applicants will need to attend the training session or watch a recording of the session before applying.

Selected applications will go through an assessment, scoring and site evaluation. Final selections will be made in May.