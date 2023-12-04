A new swim school is coming to the BCS area thanks to two Bryan natives

Two Bryan natives decided to open a local Aqua-Tots Swimming School to help families in the Brazos Valley.

BRYAN, Texas — The days of sunbathing and splashing in the pool are right around the corner as summer is just a few months away.

Two Bryan natives that decided to open become the owners and operators of a swimming school. After a year of construction, Jared and Amber Salvato are ready to open the Aqua-Tots Swimming school of Bryan-College Station, with the latter taking up the position of general manager.

"It's a real building now," said Salvato.

Both decided to become the owners and operators of a franchise that has more than 130 locations in the U.S. Furthermore, their announcement that they would be bringing a location to the BCS area has been met with tons of community support.

"I think they kind of realize the gap we're probably filling with bringing Aqua-Tots here to town," Salvato said. "So it's been a lot of people cheering for us tell."

With their pre-enrollment open now, they are encouraging parents and adults to sign up for swimming lessons. Open house for the public will begin the first week of May, while the franchise begins filling staff positions throughout the last couple weeks of April.

"We're super excited, we've gotten a lot of interest, people are calling left and right but we're excited to bring this to the city of Bryan," said Salvato.

You can check out a virtual tour of the school here.

The number of child drowning deaths is high in Texas. With 76 fatal child drowning reported in 2022 by the Texas Department of Family & Protective Services, making sure your little ones know how to swim is imperative.

The Salvatos promise peace of mind for parents and safety for adults. Additionally, swim lessons are available for both infants and adults.

"And be able to provide them with that feeling of safety and feeling of comfort so that summer is a fun time for everybody," said Salvato.