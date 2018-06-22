Down at the high school ranks. The 7 on 7 state tournament gets underway a week from today in College Station.

For the first time ever, a Division III bracket has been added to the mix to allow 1A through 3A Division II programs a better chance to make the big event. Bremond, Hearne, and Lexington will all have an opportunity to win a championship beginning next Thursday.

The Division II part of the 7 on 7 state tourney, which is for 3A Division I and 4A schools also starts next Thursday. So far though, no Brazos Valley programs have qualified.

The Division 1 portion for 5A and 6A programs begins next Friday. A&M Consolidated and College Station have both punched their ticket, and continue to sharpen their skills by playing in a summer league on Thursday nights.

Bryan, who also participates in the league, will look to join party by qualifying in Houston this weekend.

