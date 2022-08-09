Argument between family members leads to shooting, police say

Police at the scene said two people related to each other got into an argument around 2:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of Edison.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — An argument between family members led to one man getting shot in a neighborhood just north of downtown Thursday, police said.

Police at the scene said two people related to each other got into an argument around 2:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of Edison.

That's is when one of the men pulled out a gun and fired. The victim, a 44-year-old man, was hit with bullet shrapnel in the stomach and he took off walking. Police found him at a nearby McDonald's.

The suspect, a 24-year-old man was taken into custody. There is no word on charges he may face.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.