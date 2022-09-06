Arlington student arrested, charged with bringing gun to middle school

The student reportedly brought a gun Friday to Gunn Junior High in Arlington ISD.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A Gunn Junior High School student was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly brought a gun to the school Friday.

Arlington ISD and Arlington police both confirmed the gun-related incident, saying a student came forward Tuesday saying that last Friday another student had brought and showed off a gun at school. It's unclear if the gun was loaded or had ammo.

The student later admitted to police to bringing the gun to school, police say, although officers and school officials never saw the gun in question. It's unclear why the student had the gun.

Officers later charged the student with unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place.

Police say there were no injuries.

As the student arrested was a minor, police will not be releasing their name.

In a statement to parents, Gunn Junior High Principal Matt Varnell confirmed there was a report of a student with a gun on campus Friday and that the student had admitted to having the gun and was arrested.

"I want to commend our student for saying something about the gun," Varnell said. "It's important that when you see something, you say something. The safety and security of our students and staff is our No. 1 priority."

Arlington police released a statement, reminding residents about the consequences of bringing a gun to a school.