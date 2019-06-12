COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A man has been arrested after a fight in College Station. Levi Whisenant, 22, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He's accused of pulling out a gun on a crowd of people and threatening them.

Police responded to the 100 block of Boyett Street just before 2:30 Friday morning. Witnesses at the scene said Whisenant had been fighting with another person and had been separated by other people, but then pulled out a gun and threatened them with it.

The victim had run from Whisenant, but witnesses said Whisenant chased his victim down and fought him in the street. Police later found the gun, a 9mm Beretta handgun, at the scene.

Whisenant is currently in the Brazos County Jail. His bond has not yet been set. We'll update this story when the information becomes available.

