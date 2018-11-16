COLLEGE STATION, TX Nov. 15, 2018 -- Gen.John Murray, the Commander General for the Futures Command, and a handful of other military officials visited Texas A&M Thursday to discuss potential partnerships between the school and the Army.

Earlier this summer, the U.S. Army selected Austin for the headquarters of its Futures Command center. General Murray said the Army chose Austin out of list of over 150 cities not only because of the city’s tech talent and creative culture, but also because of the capitol’s proximity to institutions like Texas A&M University.

“One of the reasons I believe that Austin was picked is because the proximity of the talent that’s in Texas and represented here today by Texas A&M,” Murray said. “We’re based in Austin but we’re on a countrywide search for the best talent and the best ideas that we can find and so we’re thrilled with any partnership we can build. We’re thrilled with whatever we can contribute to the work that goes on here at Texas A&M.”

Several A&M University System facilities like the Texas A&M Transportation Institute and the university’s RELLIS campus are already developing technology that have a direct application for the Army, Futures Command Communications Director Patrick Seiber said.

Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp said that as the home of one of the nation’s largest military Corp of Cadets, the university has a deep and rich history with the army.

“This is the most military friendly campus in the United States of America, equalled only by the military academies,” Sharp said. “Our Corp of Cadets commissions more officers than any place outside the military academy year after year after year. It is the place where we can’t have too many veterans in our classrooms. This is a place where we honor those who serve.”

