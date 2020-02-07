Army promotes Vanessa Guillen to specialist, press conference scheduled on Fort Hood

This comes after remains found in Little River Academy are believed to be the 20-year-old soldier who went missing on April 27, 2020.

KILLEEN, Texas — Fort Hood Senior Commander Major General Scott Efflandt, III Corps deputy commanding general, is expected to hold a press conference Thursday in regards to the investigation into the disappearance of Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

Guillen was promoted to specialist on July 1, due to her time in service, according to Fort Hood officials. She went missing on April 27 and her remains are believed to have been found June 30 in Little River Academy near the Leon River bridge.

Maj. Gen. Efflandt will be joined by Fort Hood's Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID) and law enforcement agencies that have been working on the investigation, including the Killeen Police Department. Texas Equusearch also worked on the search for Guillen.

Investigators confirmed one of the suspects wanted in connection to Guillen's disappearance shot and killed himself near the Army base on July 1 as authorities were moving in to arrest him. Fort Hood confirmed the man was an active soldier on the base at the time of his death. A second person was also confirmed to be in custody and was identified as the estranged wife of a former soldier on base.

While the Guillen family attorney said a third person had also been taken into custody, that has not yet been confirmed by authorities.