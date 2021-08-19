Arrest Warrant issued for suspect in connection with Kazmeier Plaza shooting

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Police has issued an arrest warrant in connection with a Tuesday shooting in the 2000 Kazmeier Plaza that left one shot and in critical condition. 24-year-old Antoine Lamont Witherspoon's warrant is issued for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
The shooting occurred at the 48 Place Apartments just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.
BPD is urging citizens to not approach the suspect and to call local law enforcement agencies if they have any information or know where he may be located.
This story is developing.