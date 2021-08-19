Arrest Warrant issued for suspect in connection with Kazmeier Plaza shooting

24-year-old Antoine Lamont Witherspoon is wanted in connection with Tuesday's shooting

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Police has issued an arrest warrant in connection with a Tuesday shooting in the 2000 Kazmeier Plaza that left one shot and in critical condition. 24-year-old Antoine Lamont Witherspoon's warrant is issued for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

The shooting occurred at the 48 Place Apartments just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

BPD is urging citizens to not approach the suspect and to call local law enforcement agencies if they have any information or know where he may be located.