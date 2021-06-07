Roderick Harris or “GhostLaFa” grew up going to the BGCBV and on Monday, he decided to give back.

BRYAN, Texas — The Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley (BGCBV) has been around since 1959. The Non-Profit now serves 1,500 kids each year, giving them a safe space to learn and grow.

Local music artist Roderick Harris or “GhostLaFa” grew up going to the BGCBV and on Monday, he decided to give back.

Ghost said supporting BGCBV is important because these kids, they’re the future and what they do now is going to have a lasting effect on them when they’re the adults in the world.

“For the people back home, these are your kids, these are your grandkids, these are your nieces and nephews that need a place to go that need an extra support system, that need help whether its tutoring or sports or coaching or they just need a shoulder to lean on when they have nowhere else to go,” Ghostlafa said, “This is what this is about and this is why we're here. We want to make sure places like this exist long after we're gone.”

Ghost said one thing people watching this should know about the Non-Profit is that it’s a foundation, it’s a place where you can find out who you are.

It’s a place to be raw, it’s a place to be real and it’s a place to be who you are and that’s what this is about,” Ghost said.

Alan Green, another local music artist who remembers riding his bike to the BGCBV when he was a kid said people should continue to support the Non-Profit because the kids there, need a voice.

“It’s all about the kids at the end of the day,” Green said, “I’m a father so, me being here is very important and I want to see something in this community that’s gonna last a very long time.”

As for the event, kids were able to enjoy cool treats from J-J's snowcones, a giant bounce house and music all provided by the artist.

Six-year-old Kiyon Burleson says this was the best day ever!

"I think the boys and girls club is a community for kids to learn to be a better person in their life, so when they grow up they know how to do things on their own."

Burleson said the Boys and Girls Club is important because people can make good or bad choices. He said the club helps kids grow up to make better choices.