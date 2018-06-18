COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Chris Dyer, CEO of the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, will step down in July to assume the role of President and CEO of the Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute in Waco.

Dyer has been with The Arts Council for 11 years and was responsible for improving the council's community image and quadrupling direct funding for it's affiliates.

The Arts Council will now begin its search for a new CEO. Current Program Director Amy Salvaggio will serve as the council's Interim Director.

In a release, The Arts Council thanked Dyer for his service and wished him luck.

© 2018 KAGS