Arts Council of Brazos Valley welcomes Art from the Streets

Art from the Streets goal is to create a safe and encouraging environment for artists experiencing homelessness to tell stories and release their creativity.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — From wall to wall, works of art are on full display at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley.

Each of the pieces for the newest exhibit, Art from the Streets, look different from one another, but they all share something in common. Each was created by an artist experiencing homelessness.

“We’re creating art and we’re creating a mental health therapeutic [platform] that just goes in hand," said Kelley Worden, the executive director of Arts from the Street. "We’re not making it happen, it just happens.”

Arts from the Street has been serving the city of Austin community for nearly 30 years. The goal behind the organization is to create a safe and encouraging environment for artists to tell stories and release their creativity.

“I feel like a lot of people don’t understand what all art can do for yourself and what it can bring to light," said Sheree Boegner, the executive director for the Arts Council of Brazos Valley.

Art from the Streets gives artists an open studio, supplies and opportunities to make sales off of their work. However, for the majority of this year, those resources haven’t been as available.

“We haven’t been an open studio since March," Worden said.

Art from the Streets still made it their mission to get in contact with their artists to get art supplies in their hands. Whether it was by phone, visiting someone using government housing or asking the community that was built through the program.

"The community on the streets is strong and the community from Arts from the Streets is the same," Worden said.

Typically, the non-profit host's art shows in Austin throughout the year for artists to sell their art. Because of the pandemic, they had to cancel many of 2020's shows.

"We’ve really had to brainstorm and reach out to connect," Worden said.

The group has been able to host art shows virtually and sell prints online.

When the Arts Council of Brazos Valley heard about Arts from the Streets, they knew it was something they needed in their gallery.

"It really captures the mission of the Arts Council," said Jeremy Osborne, the president-elect of the Arts Council of Brazos Valley.

The art gallery is proud to showcase the art that may have otherwise never reached the Bryan-College Station community.

“We’re here to further the arts and make them accessible to the community," Osborne said.

The Arts Council is especially grateful to help struggling artists hopefully make a commission while their art is on display in the Brazos Valley.

"It’s just a way in 2020 where we can make an emotional connection through art, we can reach out and help other people," Osborne said. "That’s something we all really need right now.”

Arts from the Streets will be on display at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley on Jan. 16.

The Arts Council of Brazos Valley is also hosting a supply drive for Art from the Streets until Dec. 23. People can drop off supplies that will be donated to the artists from the group.

Items needed: