Atmos Energy to conduct construction activity near Sue Haswell Park starting Feb. 13

According to a press release from Atmos Energy, the maintenance will last through March 13.

BRYAN, Texas — Atmos Energy is set to perform construction work in Bryan starting on Feb. 13, according to a press from the company.

The construction work will be performed in a section of Sue Haswell Park, along the eastbound lanes of FM 158 in Bryan. Traffic cones, barriers, and signage will be visible to those in the area.

According to the release, the construction is expected to last through March 13.