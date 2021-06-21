AT&T and Texas A&M's RELLIS Campus to launch 5G technology testbeds this fall

The 5G testbeds will be open to the public and private sector organizations to help develop 5G powered applications and solutions

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — AT&T and The Texas A&M University System's RELLIS Campus will make private 5G testbeds available this fall to the public and private sector to develop 5G-powered applications across the area, the company and university announced Monday.

"This new 5G testbed will be one of the most advanced university-based 5G testbeds in the country. Bringing together the private and public sectors, the RELLIS 5G testbeds can test 5G technologies at scale, utilizing both on-road and off-road terrains through 5G mmWave and Sub-6 frequencies" Brad Hoover, Chief Information Officer for The RELLIS Campus said in a press release. "These testbeds are being set up to test new approaches to augmented and virtual reality, autonomous vehicles or any number of use cases as well as those that have yet to be imagined."

With the incorporation of 5G, the Texas A&M RELLIS Campus will house one of the largest testing evaluation sites for five of the Department of Defense's 11 modernization priorities: hypersonics, artificial intelligence, autonomy cybersecurity and directed energy.

RELLIS will host one of the most advanced university 5G testbeds in the country with the power of AT&T.@ATTBusiness and @RELLIScampus will open 5G testbeds this fall to the public and private sector to innovate with 5G powered applications & solutions. https://t.co/ztSbPeYbE4 pic.twitter.com/yds6s6Gdei — Texas A&M System (@tamusystem) June 21, 2021

.Within the 5G testbeds, A&M will also hold cybersecurity testing to identify vulnerabilities and to help secure and protect data against threats.

Overall, Jason Porter, President of AT&T Public Sector and FirstNet, is excited for the opportunities 5G will bring to the area.

"The 5G testbeds at RELLIS are yet another opportunity for our customers to explore the potential that At&T 5G can bring to help revolutionize the future of multiple industries," Porter said in a press release. "Their capabilities to bring to life innovative 5G solutions and applications are transformative."