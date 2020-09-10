Attention Brazos County property owners; your bill is coming

The Brazos County Tax Office has various options for you to access and pay your bill.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — For over 117,000 property owners in Brazos County, 2020 property tax bills are on their way.

Starting Wednesday, October 14, thousands of bills will be mailed out to property owners throughout the county, so check your mail boxes!

Property taxes will be due on or before January 31, 2021 unless you are participating in a payment plan. Even if you for some reason do not receive a statement from the tax office, your property tax is still due, so don't delay.

The Brazos County Tax Office has various options for you to access and pay your bill.

You can sign up for e-Alerts on the tax office website. If you sign up by Oct. 13, you can receive and early link to your tax information. You can also access your tax information through a phone or tablet with a QR code that comes with your tax statement.

Payments can be made online, through mail, or by visiting the tax office lobby or outside drop box.