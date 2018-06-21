BRYAN, Texas -- All Terrain Vehicles, or ATVs, are vehicles that travel on low pressure tires and are designed for off-highway use.

After the recent death of a 21 year old man here in the Brazos Valley when the ATV he was driving flipped over, we wanted to share with you some safety tips and laws for ATV use.

According to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, ATVs may not be driven on public roads unless the driver is either a farmer or a rancher traveling no more than 25 miles, a public utility worker, or a law enforcement officer.

Also, when driving an ATV on a public road you must have a triangular orange flag on top of an eight-foot pole attached to the back of the vehicle.



For an ATV to legally travel on public property, it must have:

a brake system,

a muffler system,

a United States Forest Service qualified spark arrester,

head and tail light, and

an Off Highway Vehicle decal issued by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

As for driving an ATV on private property or on unpaved roads, there aren't specific laws, however the ATV Safety Institution does have some general safety suggestions and tips.

Always, always, always wear a helmet.

Never ride on paved roads, except when the law permits it.

And lastly, always make sure you are traveling at a safe rate of speed, because with one wrong turn or a bump in the road an accident can occur.

