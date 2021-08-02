Brawl on Austin-bound flight caught on camera, no arrests made

The incident happened on an American Eagle flight from New Orleans to Austin.

A brawl on a flight to Austin, Texas, reportedly over a reclined seat was caught on camera Sunday.

In the video circulating on social media, two men are seen facing each other near the aisle before one of them swings. That's when both men start brawling and other passengers are seen trying to break them up. For a moment, other passengers are able to break them up, before one of the men comes back to throw more punches.

According to posts on social media, the fight began over a reclined seat.

The Austin Police Department said officers were called to the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport around 4:21 p.m. Police could not provide further details except to say no arrests were made.

American Airlines sent KVUE the following statement:

“Yesterday, the crew operating American Eagle flight 4698 from New Orleans (MSY) to Austin (AUS) requested that law enforcement meet the aircraft upon arrival due to an altercation between passengers."

Brawl breaks out over an alleged reclined seat at AUS aboard flight 4698 from NOLA. pic.twitter.com/JOPgKOS8vq — austintexastv (@austintexas_tv) August 2, 2021