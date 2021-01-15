Austin's airport losing nonstop flight to Paris

Norwegian Air said customers who had booked the nonstop flights from ABIA to Paris and London will be contacted directly and will be refunded.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's airport is losing two non-stop routes to two European cities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Norwegian Air announced via a Jan. 14 press release that the airline is eliminating all of its long-haul flights, which means Austin Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) is losing its only nonstop flight to Paris and a nonstop flight to London.

For Austinites planning a trip to Europe, you still have one nonstop option: British Airways provides nonstop flights between Austin and London, but the service has been temporarily suspended, according to CultureMap.

The nonstop flight to Paris never took off, but the 2019 announcement spurred excitement for travelers in Austin. On Oct. 24, 2019, Norwegian Air announced that beginning fares for the new route would be as low as $220 for economy one-way tickets and $830 for premium one-way tickets. It was intended to start taking off in May 2020.

Norwegian Air said customers who had booked the nonstop flights from ABIA to Paris and London will be contacted directly and will be refunded.

KVUE has reached out to ABIA for a statement regarding Norwegian Air's changes.

In the press release from Norwegian Air, the airline said its board of directors decided to stop long-haul flights as part of a new, "simplified business structure." The decision was made as a result of the effect the pandemic has had on all airlines, and particularly on the demand for long-haul travel.

“Our short-haul network has always been the backbone of Norwegian and will form the basis of a future resilient business model,” said Jacob Schram, CEO of Norwegian, in the press release.

The Austin airport released the following statement:

"Yesterday, Norwegian informed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the unprecedented decline in passenger demand, they are ending their AUS-LGW and AUS-CDG service, as well as exiting all other long-haul markets to focus instead on short-haul routes within their European network.

Norwegian has been a valued member of the AUS community for many years, launching seasonal service from Austin to London-Gatwick on March 27, 2018. Service from Austin to Paris was eagerly anticipated, but due to the pandemic, had not yet begun.

We are saddened by this news, and wish them success in the future."