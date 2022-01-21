Authorities identify two people found dead in house fire near Navasota

Investigators with the Criminal Investigations Division and the Montgomery County Fire Marshals Office were on the scene Friday.

NAVASOTA, Texas — Two people died after a house fire in Navasota Friday morning.

Authorities have identified them as Ronald Busse, 63, and Donna Busse, 57. The two were found inside the home at the time of the fire.

Grimes County Sheriff Donald Sowell said deputies were called to the fire just before 4 a.m. Friday and found the house fully engulfed. The Navasota Fire Department got to the scene minutes later and began working to put out the fire.

Investigators with the Criminal Investigations Division also went to the scene, but were unable to track down the Busses. the CID then contacted the Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office to help with the investigation and that's when the couple was found inside the home.

ATF Houston Special Agents and Montgomery County Fire Marshall’s Office @MCfiremarshal TFOs are on the scene of a fire in Grimes County, TX. pic.twitter.com/l9grItnnuq — ATF Houston (@ATFHou) January 21, 2022

Authorities said family members at the scene also believed the Busses had died in the fire. The bodies were taken to the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office for autopsies.

At this time, it is not known how the fire started and that investigation is ongoing.