WALLER COUNTY, Texas — One person has been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation in Waller County.

The name of the person has not yet been released. It happened in the 25000 block of Winding Way Sunday. Authorities said when they got to the scene, they saw the person trying to run away, but deputies were able to catch up and arrested them.

The Waller County Sheriff's Office posted the update on its Facebook page, letting people know what had happened. The Texas Rangers are also helping in the investigation, according to the post.

Formal charges are expected to come Monday. We will continue to update you as the information becomes available.

WALLER CO. SHERIFF'S OFFICE

RELATED: Person of interest in College Station homicide investigation charged with child pornography

RELATED: Person of interest vs. suspect: New details released in the Ashli Stewart homicide investigation

RELATED: UPDATE: Person of interest named in College Station homicide investigation

RELATED: College Station police continue homicide investigation, funeral services set for Ashli Stewart