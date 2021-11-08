Tony Buzbee representing family of Axel Acosta, 35 others injured at Astroworld Festival

The Houston lawyer said his phone has been ringing off the hook and he expects more plaintiffs to come forward.

HOUSTON — Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee announced he will be representing the family of Axel Acosta, the 21-year-old who was reportedly crushed and killed at the Astroworld Festival on Friday night.

Buzbee also announced Monday he will be representing at least 35 others as his list continues to pile up against individuals interested in filing suits against Travis Scott and the event organizers.

“I think it's self-evident that this concert was planned incredibly poorly," Buzbee said during a press conference with Acosta's family on Monday. "That no regard was given to the safety of these young people at the concert. That there was no emergency response mechanism in place to help those who were in an extreme situation. …There were more people than should have been."

Although an autopsy has not yet been released, Buzbee claims Acosta died from compressive effectuation, which is basically extreme compression of the body. Buzbee said this happened due to a phenomenon known as crowd rush and the air was literally squeezed of out Acosta's body.

"The immense force of the unruly and out of control of crowd created by the defendants' gross negligence created such significant pressure on to his body that he could not breathe," Buzbee said.

The defendants listed in the upcoming lawsuits, according to Buzbee, are:

Buzbee said he plans on filing the lawsuit on behalf of Acosta and others in the coming days.

Travis Scott and Astroworld festival organizers are listed in several lawsuits that we know of and there could be more out there.

The first known lawsuit came out less than 24 hours after Friday’s tragedy.

The Kherkher Garcia Law firm is representing a 35-year-old concertgoer who they claim was trampled.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of a man who is seeking more than $1 million in damages, citing defendants failed to properly plan and conduct the concert safely.

“Our victim was crushed plain and simple,” attorney Tommy Kherkher said.

The lawsuit also accuses the Houston rapper of encouraging a culture of violence using prior incidents at past concerts as examples.

Buzbee said he plans to interview even more concertgoers.

The Buzbee Law Firm is proud to represent the family of Axel Acosta, who was crushed and killed at the Astroworld... Posted by Tony Buzbee on Sunday, November 7, 2021