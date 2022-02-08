Tim Charron, the Executive Director for the Community Resource Center for Robertson County, said more than 200 people showed up in the first two hours.

HEARNE, Texas — CRRC Robertson County and the Robertson County Zero Tolerance Community Coalition organized a back-to-school supply drive on August 1 at Hearne Elementary School.

The event was held from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

As part of the event, other groups from around the Brazos Valley provided resources to families in need. In addition to Lone Star Legal Aid, MHMR Authority of the Brazos Valley, and Brazos County's 2-1-1 call center, other groups participated in the event.

Charron explained that grants help organizations stay afloat and provide for the communities they serve.

Charron said that because they saw many people, it highlights a growing need of supplies for families in Robertson County.

“There’s a big need in Robertson County for back-to-school supplies especially in this economy where everything’s going up,” said Charron.

Charron said that they provided backpacks to students in need ahead of the upcoming school year.

“We’ve got a whole host of people here to help,” said Charron.