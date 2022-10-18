The Ranch Harley Davidson to host "Backing the Badges" event on Saturday, Oct. 22

The free-to-attend event will feature First Responder vehicles to explore, food trucks, a bike wash, silent auction, and a kids zone.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Brazos Valley chapter of the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club announced in a press release that they would be holding their annual "Backing the Badges" event on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will be held at The Ranch Harley Davidson in College Station.

The free-to-attend event will feature First Responder vehicles to check out, food trucks, a bike wash, silent auction, and a kids zone.