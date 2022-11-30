Ballet Brazos conducts 11th Annual Nutcracker show

Ballet Brazos will host their 11th Annual performance of The Nutcracker at Rudder Auditorium Dec. 2-3.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — In the season of sugar plum fairies and dancing mice, Ballet Brazos will conduct their 11th annual production of The Nutcracker at Rudder Auditorium.

This non-profit organization has been dedicated to the encouragement of local talent in the Brazos Valley since 2012 and hopes to continue to inspire performers over the years.

Some of the dancers in this production are show-stopping veterans like Rhyse Harvey who has spent most of her life dancing.

"My first time was in 2013, I was three years old and I've been in it ever since so this is my 10th year," said Harvey. "It's super fun to be with all the studios in Bryan/College Station and its really fun to just put on the production and be able to be a part of it."

The artistic directors have also put in tremendous amounts of effort to ensure a production that current and future dancers can look forward to delivering to audiences.

Co-director Suzanne Moreau spoke about the rewarding experience, saying "It's incredible, it's such a reward for me as their director to get to see, I can't imagine what their parents, or their own selves, how they feel because every year it gives them this goal, 'Oh one day I want to be Clara, I wanna be the snow queen.' and so they have that. The sky is the limit for them."

Another long term dancer, Avery House, described her initial introduction into the world of ballet through The Nutcracker, saying "Just watching other Nutcrackers and other performances on YouTube and going to the Houston Ballet just kind of got me interested and I'm just super excited and can't imagine my life without it."

The amount of time and dedication that has gone into this production is truly a work of art in itself, and the dancers could not be more excited to spread some Christmas cheer on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3.