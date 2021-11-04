Evacuations underway as Bastrop County wildfire threatens homes

According to the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management, the fire is burning in the vicinity of Cassel Way, Kelly Road and 1441.

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Evacuations are underway as a 100-acre wildfire threatens homes in Bastrop County on Saturday evening.

According to the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management, the fire is burning in the vicinity of Cassel Way, Kelley Road and 1441.

All of Cassel Way and west of Kelley Way to Highway 21 is being evacuated, it said. Kelley Road and Cassel Way are shut down to traffic.

Timberline Fellowship at 1199 TX-21 in Paige has opened has a cooling center. Residents can also call Timberline at 512-593-2011 to be directed to a designated shelter.

Wildfire off Highway 21 near Cassel Rd in Bastrop County is forcing evacuations tonight - 75 acres and 15% contained - live report @KVUE at 10 with @JenniL_KVUE @Jake_M_Garcia pic.twitter.com/dd8M9KN8k8 — Bryce Newberry (@Bryce_Newberry) April 11, 2021

As of 7:55 p.m., the fire had moved south from its starting point due to a north wind. As of around 9:35 p.m., the fire was 35% contained. Heavy smoke is expected throughout the night.

The Texas A&M Forest Service is assisting with the response. It said dozers are constructing a fire line around the perimeter of the fire.

Update: the #CasselWayFire in Bastrop County is an estimated 75 acres and 15% contained. Fire behavior is still active and local depts are engaged in structure protection. Dozers are constructing fire line around the perimeter of the fire. #txfire 📹: Starflight/Bastrop Co. ESD 2 pic.twitter.com/V5DqlHDXF5 — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) April 11, 2021

STAR Flight crews assisted to knock down the head of the fire, but darkness has forced them to leave the scene.

There are 15 structures directly threatened by the fire, with 24 evacuated, Bastrop County Emergency Services District No. 2 said. There are 50 firefighters on the scene with 31 fire trucks.

Bluebonnet Electric said crews are assisting firefighters and emergency crews by taking 71 meters out of power in the area.

Those who live in the area are asked to be aware of their surroundings are evacuate if necessary. Others are asked to avoid the area.