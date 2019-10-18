BRYAN, Texas —

According to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, there has been an influx of battery thefts in Brazos County. No battery is safe.

Suspects are removing batteries from vehicles, oil well sites, heavy machinery, and electric driveway gates.

The Sheriff’s Office suggests residents of Brazos County apply a unique marking to their batteries to act as an identifier, because many batteries don’t have serial numbers, making them hard to identify when stolen.

Other things they suggest to keep your batteries secure include locking your battery in place, locking your vehicle, removing your battery when not in use for an extended amount of time, placing security cameras at electric gates, and keeping records of battery information like brand names and model numbers.

If you have any information involving the battery thefts or if you see suspicious behavior, call Brazos County 911 at 979-361-3888 .

