Baylor Scott and White Health hold ribbon cutting for new sports medicine & rehabilitation clinic

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Baylor Scott & White Health celebrated the opening of its new sports therapy and rehabilitation clinic in College Station with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"This is such an exciting day for us," Clinic Director Jennifer Jennings said. "It has been a long-awaited opening for our clinic and the ribbon cutting today to be able to share this with our community."

The $1.3 million clinic took nearly 2 years to create and offers physical therapy services for general orthopedic and sports-related injuries.

"It's fantastic to see something come to completion," said Jennings.

BSW Regional President Jason Jennings said "This has been in the work for 18 months, but unfortunately, due to COVID things got delayed a couple of times and our construction supplies but it's fantastic to see it come to a grand opening today."

Located off Arrington road in south College Station, the clinic is home to specialized inpatient and outpatient physical medicine and rehabilitation specialists and therapists.

"It's a difficult time when you're faced with an injury, and it's always nice to be able to have a team of people that are working alongside you to where you know that you're supported," Jennifer Jennings said.

Though the clinic is focused on sports medicine, patients from age 9 all the way up to 92 are still able to receive treatment for general orthopedic conditions, neurological conditions, and post-operative care.

"We want to put facilities closer to home to not only treat our athletes but treat our grandparents so they get back to playing with those grandkids," Jason Jennings said. "The best thing is to get them returning to the things they love to do."