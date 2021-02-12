Baylor Scott and White offers weight loss surgery options

Dr. Trevor Tumlinson of Baylor Scott and White said the surgery is relatively safe and complication rates are low.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Weight loss is hard year-round, but especially during the holidays.

Baylor Scott and White said if you've tried every diet out there, then weight loss surgery could be an option.

Dr. Trevor Tumlinson of Baylor Scott and White said the surgery is relatively safe and complication rates are below five percent.

However, the patient's body mass index (BMI) must be within specific parameters before qualifying for the surgery and in some cases, insurance can help pay for it.

Stephanie Young had successful bariatric surgery back in August of last year.

"I feel great; I definitely have more energy," Young said. "Life changed a lot; I don't think most people understand that when you have the surgery, it's just so many things that you can't do afterward, things that you can't eat. So, I had to change the way I eat, the amount that I eat, the time that I eat," said Young.