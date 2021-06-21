Baylor Scott & White Cancer Center earns national accreditations, patient appreciation

The highly coveted accreditation is from the American College of Surgeons' Commission on Cancer program

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Cancer Center in College Station has earned national accreditation for achievements in quality patient care.

This highly-coveted accreditation is from the Commission on Cancer, a program of the American College of Surgeons, but they aren’t the only ones applauding the cancer center for all they’ve done.

In 2017, Deborah Warren’s husband was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. Yet a few months later, things took a turn for the worst.

Deborah Warren was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I had been the responsible person for taking care of my husband and going back and forth to MD Anderson and I just really didn’t know what to do,” Warren said.

Shortly after, she and her husband found the Baylor Scott & White Cancer Center in College Station.

“Not even 10 minutes from my home,” Warren said.

Warren said Baylor Scott & White gave her relief, relief that she didn’t have to stress wondering how she was going to take care of her and her husband.

“Baylor Scott & White, having the presence here, with the cancer center, helped me so much,” Warren said, “It answered so many questions, checked off so many boxes for me, that it was a Godsend.”

Warren said the nurses at Baylor Scott & White are wonderful.

“I know that they have to do the mechanics of their job, hooking me up to my port and giving me all the chemo, but I didn’t feel like I was just a patient,” Warren said.

For Warren, she and the Baylor Scott & White team became personal. She said they talked about their families so she didn’t have to be consumed talking about cancer.

“Cancer can weigh down on you, but I didn’t experience that weight at Baylor Scott & White,” Warren said.

Warren’s Dr., Juddi C. Yeh, MD, Warren said she can’t speak highly enough of.

“I believe she truly saved my life and my sanity,” Warren said.

Deborah Warren is a cancer survivor.

In the end, for the Warrens, accessibility was the most important.

With Baylor Scott & White, they got that, not just with the College Station center, but they knew they could trust the whole network.

“I know I can go anywhere in the Baylor Scott & White network and be treated. They’d have all my records, everything. That’s important to me. It’s a jewel, for me, it’s wonderful.”

Warren said she felt part of the journey, that she was able to make decisions along with her doctor about her treatment.

Baylor Scott & White Cancer Center - College Station director Kristin Marcum said that’s their goal.

Marcum said receiving this award affirms their mission: putting patients at the center of the process.

“Every patient is an individual and their care is developed for them,” Marcum said, “It’s not just a one size fits all for every breast cancer diagnosis.”

Marcum said what differentiates Baylor Scott & White Cancer Center – College Station from other centers is not only their state-of-the-art facilities and top-of-the-line treatment modalities but also the people and their team.