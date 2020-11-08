Baylor Scott & White Health to allow one visitor per patient with updated policy

This new policy came after a review of the clinical team and in light of the decreasing trend of COVID-19 inpatients across the Baylor Scott & White Health system.

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health has updated the visitation policy to start to welcome one visitor per patient per day in most cases, except for patients in emergency departments or who are confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19.

This new policy officially began Monday. It came after a review of the clinical team and in light of the decreasing trend of COVID-19 inpatients across the Baylor Scott & White Health system, according to a press release from Baylor Scott & White Health.

"The safety of our patients and caregivers is our top priority – during this pandemic and every day. We know an important part of the healing process is having a loved one with our patients throughout their care journey," the release said.

Patients in the emergency departments or who are confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19 may be accompanied by one visitor over the age of 16 in the following circumstance:

Patients receiving care from pediatric units or NICUs

Patients laboring or receiving post-partum care

Patients undergoing a surgery or procedure

Patients experiencing difficulty understanding or making decisions

Patients with disabilities or impairments

Patients receiving end-of-life care

Patients as otherwise determined by facility leadershipVisitors who meet the exception criteria must pass a health screening, including a temperature check, and wear a mask at all times while in our facilities.