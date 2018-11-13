BRENHAM, Texas -- Baylor Scott and White could be discontinuing its labor and delivery services at the clinic's location in Brenham.

There is a meeting Tuesday with its board of directors to present a proposal to discontinue the services.

In a statement to KAGS, Baylor Scott and White never specifically state that labor and delivery services are being discontinued, but say that they are committed to offering high-quality care, and evolving them as needed.

Below is the full statement:

"Baylor Scott & White Health is committed to offering high-quality care to the communities it serves, and evolving with them as well. As such, more than $4 million has recently been committed to growing services in the Brenham area. We are constantly looking at opportunities with these priorities in mind and with guidance and direction from the leadership of our hospital board, comprised of three healthcare professionals and eight Washington County community members. We remain dedicated to sharing news about any changes to service offerings as soon as it becomes available."

If labor and delivery services are discontinued, the nearest options would be College Station, Cypress and Katy.

